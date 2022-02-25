Expand / Collapse search
Russia hasn't taken any of its 'major objectives' in first 24 hours, UK defense minister says

Russia invaded Ukraine overnight Wednesday

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Getting NATO weapons to Ukraine would be 'very difficult': Rich Edson Video

Getting NATO weapons to Ukraine would be 'very difficult': Rich Edson

State Department correspondent Rich Edson talks Russia's plan to isolate Kyiv, possible U.S. deployments and anti-war rallies across Europe.

Russia hasn’t taken any of its "major objectives" in the first 24 hours of its invasion of Ukraine, U.K. Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said Friday. 

"In fact, it's behind its hoped-for timetable," he told Sky News. "They've lost over 450 personnel."

He added that the Ukrainians had successfully taken back a "significant" airport that the Russian special forces (spetsnaz) had attempted to capture. 

"So I think, contrary to great Russian claims and indeed President Putin's vision that somehow the Ukrainians would be liberated and would be flocking to his cause, he's got that completely wrong."

Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace delivers somber comments Tuesday as he opens a conference of defense ministers at Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire, England in on Feb. 22, 2022.

Britain's Defense Secretary Ben Wallace delivers somber comments Tuesday as he opens a conference of defense ministers at Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire, England in on Feb. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

UK'S BORIS JOHNSON ANNOUNCES RUSSIA SANCTIONS TO ‘SQUEEZE’ MOSCOW OUT OF GLOBAL ECONOMY

He continued, "And the Russian army has failed to deliver on day one its main objective."

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022. 

A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky)

On Thursday, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed sanctions on Russian banks, Putin allies and rich Russians living in London. 

It was the largest package of sanctions the country has ever brought against any country, according to Reuters

"This hideous and barbarous venture of Vladimir Putin must end in failure," Johnson told parliament on Thursday, adding that Putin would never be able to wipe the Ukrainian blood off his hands. 

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday he had spoken to Johnson, saying sanctions must be "further strengthened." 