Rouhani says Iran will not negotiate with US, accuses America of 'economic terrorism'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned Wednesday that the Middle East is on the verge of collapse and said a "single blunder can fuel a big fire."

He also put to rest any hope of a sit-down with President Trump unless crippling economic sanctions are lifted.

"We cannot believe the invitation of negotiation of people who claim to have applied the harshest sanctions of history against the dignity and prosperity of our nation," Rouhani said during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Rouhani also accused the U.S. of "merciless economic terrorism" and "international piracy."

He added that Tehran would "not tolerate provocative intervention of foreigners" and promised to respond "strongly to any transgression of our security and territorial integrity."

Rouhani's speech came a day after Trump took his turn at the U.N. General Assembly, blasting what he called Iran's "bloodlust" and rising aggression. The U.S. has blamed Tehran for recent strikes on Saudi oil fields that have rattled the Middle East and global oil markets. Iran has denied being behind the attacks and said they were solely the work of Yemeni rebels.

Just minutes before Rouhani's speech, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the U.S. would impose sanctions on some Chinese entities for knowingly transporting oil from Iran.

"The more Iran lashes out, the greater our pressure will be," Pompeo said during a speech on the sidelines of the U.N. assembly.

Ahead of Wednesday's speech, Rouhani said he would not even consider meeting with President Trump until the U.S. lifts the sanctions imposed in the wake of Trump pulling out from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

On Tuesday, Rouhani sat down with Fox News' Chris Wallace and blamed Trump for damaging relations between the two nations.

Rouhani said he and Trump needed to "create mutual trust, and the trust that is something that Mr. Trump took away from this framework."

"We had an agreement. Mr. Trump exited without a valid justification, and illegally, from an international agreement," he said.