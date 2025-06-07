Right-wing Colombian presidential candidate shot at rally: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Colombian senator and presidential candidate was shot on Saturday in Bogotá, the government and his campaign said, according to media reports.

Miguel Uribe, 39, was hosting a campaign event in a public park when "armed subjects shot him in the back."

There is no word on Uribe's condition.

He is a member of the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Reuters contributed to this report.