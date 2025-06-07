Expand / Collapse search
World

Right-wing Colombian presidential candidate shot at rally: reports

Senator Miguel Uribe, 39, was attacked by armed subjects during political event in Bogota

Brie Stimson By Brie Stimson Fox News
Published
A Colombian senator and presidential candidate was shot on Saturday in Bogotá, the government and his campaign said, according to media reports. 

Miguel Uribe, 39, was hosting a campaign event in a public park when "armed subjects shot him in the back."

There is no word on Uribe's condition. 

Miguel Uribe

Miguel Uribe, 39, was hosting a campaign event in a public park when he was shot.  (Raul Arboleda/AFP via Getty Images)

He is a member of the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. 

Reuters contributed to this report. 