Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Thailand

Resort balcony in Thailand collapses as group poses for photos, video shows

Multiple injured after balcony collapses at Rommai Reunngam Resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Resort balcony in Thailand collapses as group poses for photos Video

Resort balcony in Thailand collapses as group poses for photos

A balcony at the Rommai Reunngam Resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand, collapsed Feb. 4, 2024, as a group posed for photos. (Viral Press)

A group of women at a resort in Thailand were captured on video Sunday posing for photos on a second-floor balcony when part of the structure collapsed, and they tumbled to the ground.

Twelve tourists, all of whom were women who volunteered at a local public health office, were snapping photos on the balcony that overlooked a garden at the Rommai Reunngam Resort in Chiang Mai, according to Viral Press.

The section of the concrete balcony that the group was standing on buckled under the weight and sent the women crashing to the ground.

"Nobody knew that the balcony was not strong enough," a hotel staff member told the outlet. "Lots of people take selfies there, because there is a nice view of the garden."

CORONER NAMES VICTIMS OF BOISE AIRPORT HANGAR COLLAPSE

Thailand resort balcony collapses on video

Video captured the moment a balcony at the Rommai Reunngam Resort in Chiang Mai, Thailand, collapsed Feb. 4, 2024, as a group posed for photos. (Viral Press)

Paramedics were called and took the injured women to a hospital.

Thailand resort balcony collapses on video

A district official said that an extension was added to the balcony using bolts that were not strong enough to handle the weight of the group. (Viral Press)

Two women suffered fractures, two others had head injuries, and the rest of the group sustained bruises and scratches, authorities told the outlet.

Thailand resort balcony collapses on video

Multiple members of the group suffered injuries after crashing to the ground when the balcony collapsed. (Viral Press)

Hang Dong District Chief Chalit Thipkhamlater said that the bolts used to add an extension to the balcony were not strong enough to hold the weight of the group.

NEW LONDON, CONNECTICUT CHURCH COLLAPSE CAUGHT ON VIDEO

"The balcony was built in line with the approved construction plans," Chalit said, according to the outlet. "However, the owner added an extension, which was fastened with bolts, without proper authorization."

Thailand resort balcony collapses on video

The district office said that the victims would be compensated for their expenses. (Viral Press)

Engineers will inspect the structures at the resort and if determined to be unsafe, the resort may be temporarily closed, he said.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those injured in the collapse would be compensated for their expenses, the Hang Dong District Office said.