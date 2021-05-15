Reporter's Notebook: Hamas rockets hit Tel Aviv Saturday at beach

It happened in a moment.

One minute we were looking from our hotel balcony at the Saturday Tel Aviv beach scene, full of happy families frolicking in the Mediterranean. The next we heard sirens, loudspeaker warnings, and most of the folks scrambling for cover. Some coming into our hotel lobby to take advantage of the building’s bomb shelter. Cameraman Pierre and I scrambling up to the roof, listening to the explosions, and watching rockets crisscrossing the skies.

Once again Israel’s current battle with the Hamas militant group based in the Gaza Strip was brought home to the residents of the country’s biggest city, some 40 miles away.

Hamas, in fact, sent a barrage of missiles into the center of the country. Most were knocked out by Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. But a few got through. One hitting the Tel Aviv suburb of Ramat Gan just about a mile from where we are, killing one person, injuring several others, damaging buildings and cars.

After it was over, our hotel manager came up to check to see if we were OK. While we watched the aerial duel we spoke with another resident of the hotel and he told us what it was like the last time Tel Aviv was hit by Hamas earlier this week. He said that felt really bad. The building including window frames literally shook.

The word from the Hamas group’s spokesperson was that this barrage of rockets was in response to an Israeli strike on a refugee camp in Gaza which they claim killed an extended Palestinian family of ten including children. They also worryingly said that they could target Tel Aviv for the next six months.

The broader reach of Hamas is just one of several surprises Israel is dealing with as it does battle this time around. Their rockets used to be crude affairs, making it just a few miles across the border with Gaza. That kept hostilities localized.

These homemade projectiles can target much of Israel. They are mostly unguided. And the Israeli defense system has basically kept up with their development. But it’s estimated that 10 percent of the missiles evade the anti-missile fusillade. And if there are thousands in the Hamas arsenal that could be a lot more trouble.

A few hours after missiles filled the skies over Tel Aviv, police patrolled the beach trying to convince stragglers that this was not a safe place to spend one’s leisure time. But at least some resisted the warnings and continued to enjoy the warm early summer sun. Despite a deadly and tortured geopolitical tangle ... some life goes on.