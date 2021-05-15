LIVE UPDATES: Israeli airstrike in Gaza on Saturday leaves 10 dead, mostly children

At least 10 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli air raid in Gaza early Saturday that left several children dead as the days-long violence intensified.

Fast Facts In Gaza, at least 126 people have been killed, including 31 children and 20 women; in Israel, seven people have been killed, including a 6-year-old boy and a soldier.



Saturday's strike was the deadliest single assault since the battle with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers erupted earlier this week. Both sides pressed for an advantage as cease-fire efforts gathered strength.

The latest outburst of violence began in Jerusalem and has spread across the region, with Jewish-Arab clashes and rioting in mixed cities of Israel. There were also widespread Palestinian protests Friday in the occupied West Bank, where Israeli forces shot and killed 11 people.

