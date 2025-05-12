Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

World

Remains found in Syria do not include those of Austin Tice, family says

Marine veteran and journalist was abducted more than 12 years ago

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
close
Debra Tice, the mother of American journalist Austin Tice, speaks about the search for her son in Syria Video

Debra Tice, the mother of American journalist Austin Tice, speaks about the search for her son in Syria

Debra Tice is back in Syria for the first time for over 10 years searching for her son who has been missing since 2012.

The family of journalist and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria for more than 12 years, said reports that his body has been found are false.

The report initiated in regional media outlets, and appeared briefly on FoxNews.com Sunday. While an international search effort organized by Qatar to find captives once held by ISIS has turned up remains in Syria, there is no evidence that any are Tice’s. Those most familiar with his case say he was not held by ISIS and was not in the area where remains were found. His family said in December that they have strong reason to believe he is alive.

"We appreciate whatever mission is ongoing to help families of ISIS victims find closure," said a spokesman for the Tice family. "However, an initial and erroneous report that Austin Tice was identified among the remains was quickly and completely contradicted."

Tice, 43, who was a freelancer photographer and journalist, was kidnapped in Damascus in August of 2012. A former captain in the Marines who served in Afghanistan, he had gone to Syria as an independent journalist in May 2012, before his final year at Georgetown Law School. No group has taken credit for his abduction.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Tice’s safe return. 

This article was written by Fox News staff.