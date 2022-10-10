Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

The International Committee of the Red Cross has temporarily halted its work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations there until it is safe to resume.

ZELENSKYY SAYS UN, RED CROSS ORDER RUSSIA TO TAKE ITS 'MOUNTAINS OF CORPSES'

PUTIN ACCUSES UKRAINE OF 'TERRORISM' IN CRIMEA BRIDGE EXPLOSION

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We cannot aid vulnerable communities when our aid workers are hiding from barrage of bombs, and in fear of repeated attacks," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the NRC.