Ukraine
Published

Red Cross pauses Ukraine operations for security reasons

Many Red Cross aid workers are under a constant barrage of bombs and are unable to continue their work in Ukraine

Associated Press
The International Committee of the Red Cross has temporarily halted its work in Ukraine for security reasons, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after Russia fired missiles at cities across Ukraine.

"For security reasons, our teams have paused operations today," a spokesperson said in an emailed response to a Reuters question.

The Norwegian Refugee Council also said that it had halted its aid operations there until it is safe to resume.

Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo)

Red Cross staff drive by in their vehicles to the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to observe the evacuation of Ukrainian servicemen from Azovstal steel plant, in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo) (AP Photo)

  • Red Cross conditions
    Image 1 of 2

    Dirty mattresses are seen on a cement floor of a factory room where Russian troops held Red Cross volunteers Volodymyr Khropun and Yulia Ivannikova-Katsemon together with dozens of other locals in the village of Dymer, Ukraine. (REUTERS/Alessandra Prentice)

  • View of a crater from an explosion
    Image 2 of 2

    People walk past a crater from an explosion that hit an area near the Ukrainian Red Cross Society during a Russian attack yesterday in Sloviansk, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa) (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

"We cannot aid vulnerable communities when our aid workers are hiding from barrage of bombs, and in fear of repeated attacks," said Jan Egeland, Secretary General of the NRC.