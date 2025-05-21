Expand / Collapse search
Vladimir Putin

Putin visits Kursk region for first time since booting Ukrainian forces from territory

Russia said last month that it had ejected Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region

Landon Mion
Published
US awaiting Putin proposal for ceasefire, Rubio says Video

US awaiting Putin proposal for ceasefire, Rubio says

After President Donald Trump’s call with Vladimir Putin, the U.S. is waiting for the Russian president to submit a proposal "that would lead to a ceasefire," Secretary Marco Rubio told senators on Tuesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the western Kursk region on Tuesday, the first time he stopped by since Russian forces ejected Ukrainian troops from the area last month.

During the visit, Putin met with volunteer organizations in the region and went to the Kursk-II nuclear power plant, according to the Kremlin.

State TV showed the Russian president, accompanied by Kremlin first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko, meeting volunteers and local officials in the region, including acting Gov. Alexander Khinshtein.

US AWAITS CEASEFIRE PROPOSAL AFTER TRUMP PHONE CALL, RUBIO SAYS

vladimir putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the western Kursk region on Tuesday. (SERGEI ILYIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia said late last month that it had ejected Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region, putting an end to the biggest incursion into Russian territory since World War II.

On Aug. 6, Ukraine carried out its boldest attack, pushing through the Russian border into the Kursk region, supported by swarms of drones and heavy Western weaponry.

Ukrainian forces have claimed as much as about 540 square miles of Kursk.

PRESIDENT TRUMP CONFIDENT PUTIN WANTS PEACE WITH UKRAINE, THINKS HE'S 'HAD ENOUGH' OF WAR

Putin at the Kremlin

Russia said last month that it had ejected Ukrainian forces from the Kursk region. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

This comes after Russian and Ukrainian officials met in Turkey last week for their first direct peace talks in years, but the two sides failed to reach a ceasefire agreement.

The negotiations were the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since the early weeks of the war that began with a February 2022 invasion by Moscow.

Reuters contributed to this report.