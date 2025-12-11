Putin doubles down on backing Maduro amid mounting US pressure on Venezuela

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro on Thursday and reassured him of Moscow’s support as the Venezuelan leader faces escalating external pressure, according to a statement from the Kremlin.

In the call, reported by Reuters, Putin expressed support for Maduro’s government "in the face of growing external pressure," as the United States under President Donald Trump continues to push for Maduro’s removal from office. Washington has increased military activity in the Caribbean as part of its pressure campaign.

The Kremlin said the two leaders discussed their shared interest in advancing a strategic partnership agreement and moving forward on joint projects in the economic and energy sectors. Moscow has long viewed Venezuela as a key partner in Latin America, particularly as both governments face isolation and international sanctions.

The call came one day after the United States seized a massive, U.S.-sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker off the country’s coast, escalating already tense relations between Caracas and Washington.

According to Fox News Digital's report, the Venezuelan government condemned the seizure as a violation of its sovereignty and accused Washington of hostile action against its economic interests. The Trump administration has intensified enforcement targeting Venezuela’s oil sector, which remains the backbone of Maduro’s government despite years of decline.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi confirmed that federal agencies, including the FBI, Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Coast Guard, carried out the tanker operation and released unclassified video footage of the seizure. The move followed a federal warrant tied to sanctions violations.

President Trump publicly acknowledged the operation, describing the vessel as the largest tanker ever seized by the United States. Reuters reported that the action caused oil prices to rise and added new strain to U.S.–Venezuela relations.

Russia–Venezuela ties

Russia and Venezuela have maintained a close relationship for more than two decades, a partnership that deepened during the presidency of Hugo Chávez and continued under Nicolás Maduro. According to Reuters, cooperation between the two countries has focused on defense, energy production and financial assistance.

Over the past several years, Moscow has supplied military equipment to Caracas, supported Venezuela’s state oil company through joint ventures, and extended loans and credit lines that have helped keep parts of the country’s oil sector functioning. Venezuela has taken billions of dollars in Russian loans and financing arrangements tied to Venezuela’s crude exports.

Despite international sanctions targeting both governments, Russia has consistently treated Venezuela as a strategic partner. The U.S. Congressional Research Service reports describe the relationship as durable and largely unaffected by short-term political shifts or external pressure. Moscow has continued to offer diplomatic backing and economic cooperation even as Venezuela’s domestic crisis worsened and U.S. pressure campaigns intensified.

