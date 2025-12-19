Putin claims 'troops are advancing,' will achieve goals as EU approves massive Ukraine loan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian President Vladimir Putin noted on Friday that the nation's "troops are advancing" and expressed confidence that Russia will accomplish its objectives through military means if Ukraine does not assent to Russia's terms during peace talks, according to The Associated Press.

"Our troops are advancing all across the line of contact, faster in some areas or slower in some others, but the enemy is retreating in all sectors," Putin declared during his annual news conference, according to the outlet.

As the war drags on, the European Union has just agreed to provide Ukraine with a more than $105 billion loan.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has conveyed his gratitude.

"I am grateful to all leaders of the European Union for the European Council’s decision on €90 billion in financial support for Ukraine in 2026–2027. This is significant support that truly strengthens our resilience. It is important that Russian assets remain immobilized and that Ukraine has received a financial security guarantee for the coming years. Thank you for the result and for unity. Together, we are defending the future of our continent," he declared in a post on X.

Putin has asserted that Russia will accomplish its objectives one way or the other.

"The goals of the special military operation will undoubtedly be achieved. We would prefer to accomplish this and address the root causes of the conflict through diplomatic means," he said, according to a Kremlin release about a Defense Ministry Board meeting earlier this week.

"However, if the opposing side and its foreign patrons refuse to engage in substantive dialogue, Russia will achieve the liberation of its historical lands by military means," Putin declared.

President Donald Trump's administration has been striving to help broker an end to the war between the two nations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.