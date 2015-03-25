Protests against decision to snub EU deal continue in tense Ukrainian capital

Hundreds of angry Ukrainians have clashed with riot police outside the government building as protests continue in Kiev over the government's abrupt decision to pause integration with the West and tilt toward Moscow.

The scuffle Monday morning follows a large protest in the heart of Kiev Sunday, the biggest since the 2004 Orange Revolution. Tens of thousands of people turned up to protest President Viktor Yanukovych's decision to snub a potentially historic deal with the EU and focus on ties with Moscow, after immense pressure from Russia. Protests continued overnight, with demonstrators camping out in tents on a central square.

On Monday, hundreds clashed with riot police, throwing traffic cones and other objects at officers wearing gas masks and armed with rubber batons.