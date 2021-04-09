Prince Philip remembered: Boris Johnson leads tributes to Duke of Edinburgh

World leaders are paying tribute to Prince Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke of how the Duke of Edinburgh, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband of 73 years, "inspired the lives of countless young people" and gave thanks for his "extraordinary life and work" in a heartfelt tribute at Downing Street in Westminster Friday.

With flags lowered to half-mast, Johnson said the news of the Duke’s death was received "with great sadness" and honored his memory as one of the last survivors to have served in the Second World War.

"From that conflict, he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post-War era," Johnson said, adding: "He helped steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life."

Johnson continued: "We remember the Duke for all of this and above all for his steadfast support for Her Majesty the Queen." Johnson went on to express Britain lost a "highly respected public figure" remembered as a "devoted husband and a proud and loving father, grandfather and in recent years, great grandfather."

UK political leaders joined Johnson in paying respect to the late Duke of Edinburgh. Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the Labour Party, said Britain lost "an extraordinary public servant."

"Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country - from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh. However, he will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen," Starmer said.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted a statement: "I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences - and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland - to Her Majesty The Queen and her family."

Philip had been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell on Feb. 16. A few weeks later on March 3, he underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St. Bartholomew’s Hospital before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital on March 5 and returned home on March 16. He died Friday.

Philip, the longest-serving royal consort in British history, married then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947.