Russia
Published

Prigozhin celebrates Niger coup, accuses West of foisting its rules of life on citizens

Prigozhin previously alluded to plans of moving the Wagner Group forces out of Belarus and into Africa

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Wagner Group mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin voiced support for the ongoing coup in Niger Thursday evening, offering his services to the rebels.

Prigozhin, who recently left Belarus after the fallout of his attempted coup against the Russian government, accused Western powers of colonizing African nations and fostering terrorism to keep the countries unstable.

"What happened in Niger has been brewing for years," Prigozhin said. "The former colonizers are trying to keep the people of African countries in check.

PRIGOZHIN APPEARS PUBLICLY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MUTINY, SUGGESTS MERCENARIES WON'T FIGHT IN UKRAINE

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin stands in front of multiple bodies lying on the ground in an unknown location

In this handout image taken from a video released by the Prigozhin Press Service, the head of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, stands in front of multiple bodies on the ground in an unknown location. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP, File)

"In order to keep them in check, the former colonizers are filling these countries with terrorists and various bandit formations, thus creating a colossal security crisis."

The Russian mercenary warlord made a pitch for Niger rebels to procure his services.

"The population suffers. And this is the (the reason for) love for PMC (private military company) Wagner, this is the high efficiency of PMC Wagner," Prigozhin said.

PUTIN HELD MEETING WITH WAGNER CHIEF PRIGOZHIN DAYS AFTER THWARTED MUTINY, SAYS KREMLIN

Niger coup attempt

Supporters of the coup set fire to the ruling party headquarters while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in Niamey, Niger, July 27, 2023.  (Reuters/Balima Boureima)

"Because a thousand soldiers of PMC Wagner are able to establish order and destroy terrorists, preventing them from harming the peaceful population of states."

Prigozhin previously alluded to his plans to move into Africa following the Wagner Group's departure from Belarus.

Colonel Major Amadou Adramane

Niger Army spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Adramane speaks during an appearance on national television after President Mohamed Bazoum was held in the presidential palace in Niamey, Niger, July 26, 2023, in this still image taken from video.  ( ORTN/via Reuters TV/Handout via Reuters)

Earlier this month, a low-resolution video emerged showing Prigozhin in public for the first time since his short-lived mutiny. 

"We need to wait for the moment when we can show ourselves in full," he added. "That is why a decision has been made that we would spend some time here in Belarus. During that time, we will make the Belarusian army the second-strongest army in the world. We will train, raise our level and set off for a new journey to Africa."

