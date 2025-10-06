Pope’s top diplomat blasts Israel’s Gaza offensive as ‘ongoing massacre,’ condemns Hamas attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Vatican’s top diplomat on Monday condemned both Hamas’ "inhuman and indefensible" Oct. 7 attacks and Israel’s "ongoing massacre" in Gaza, warning that even legitimate self-defense cannot justify the destruction of a "largely defenseless population."

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state and one of Pope Leo XIV's advisers, spoke in an interview marking the second anniversary of Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel — a raid that killed about 1,200 people and saw 251 people taken hostage.

Parolin said Israel’s military response has stretched far beyond the bounds of proportionality, turning Gaza’s crowded neighborhoods into ruins.

"The war waged by the Israeli army to eliminate Hamas militants disregards the fact that it is targeting a largely defenseless population, already pushed to the brink, in an area where buildings and homes are reduced to rubble," he told Vatican media.

"Those who are attacked have a right to defend themselves," he said, "but even legitimate defense must respect the principle of proportionality."

Reuters reported that Hamas-run Gaza health authorities claim Israel's campaign has resulted in over 67,000 deaths in Gaza, mostly civilians.

The remarks rank among the Church’s sharpest rebukes of the war. They also mark a shift toward a more forceful Vatican voice under Leo, who succeeded Pope Francis in May.

Parolin also faulted global powers for their paralysis.

"It is… clear that the international community is, unfortunately, powerless and that the countries truly capable of exerting influence have so far failed to act to stop the ongoing massacre," he said.

"I can only repeat the very clear words spoken by Pope Leo on July 20: ‘I renew my appeal to the international community to observe humanitarian law and to respect the obligation to protect civilians, as well as the prohibition of collective punishment, the indiscriminate use of force and the forced displacement of the population.’"

Parolin went further, questioning the morality of arms sales to parties in the conflict.

"It’s not enough to say that what is happening is unacceptable and then continue to allow it to happen," he said.

"We must seriously ask ourselves about the legitimacy… of continuing to supply weapons that are being used against civilians."

In July, Pope Leo XIV expressed sadness and called for a ceasefire after Gaza’s only Catholic Church was hit in an apparent Israeli strike, leaving at least two dead and several injured. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said "stray ammunition" hit the church.

Parolin’s warning lands as European leaders face growing pressure to do more than issue statements of concern. His use of "massacre" echoed humanitarian groups that say Gaza’s civilian infrastructure has collapsed.

At the same time, he reiterated the Church’s demand that Hamas free all remaining hostages.

"Those attacks were inhuman and indefensible," he said, underscoring that neither side’s suffering diminishes the other’s.

