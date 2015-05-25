Expand / Collapse search
December 9, 2015

Pope's sex abuse advisors meet in Rome in unscheduled session over Chile bishop appointment

By | Associated Press
    FILE -- In this March 21, 2015 file photo, Rev. Juan Barros, center, stands as he attends his ordination ceremony as bishop in Osorno, southern Chile. Four members of Pope Francis' sex abuse advisory commission headed to Rome on Sunday, April 12, 2015 to voice their concerns in person about Francis' appointment of a Chilean bishop accused of covering up for the country's most notorious molester. (AP Photo/Mario Mendoza Cabrera, File) CHILE OUT - NO USAR EN CHILE (The Associated Press)

    FILE -- In this Feb. 7, 2012 file photo Marie Collins, who was assaulted as a 13-year-old by a hospital chaplain in her native Ireland, attends a press conference at a Vatican-backed symposium on clerical sex abuse, in Rome. Four members of Pope Francis' sex abuse advisory commission headed to Rome on Sunday, April 12, 2015 to voice their concerns in person about Francis' appointment of a Chilean bishop accused of covering up for the country's most notorious molester. Commission member Marie Collins said she and three other commission members would meet later Sunday with Francis' point-man on abuse, Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston, and ask him to relay their concerns to the pope about the appointment of Juan Barros as bishop of Osorno. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File) (The Associated Press)

VATICAN CITY – Four members of Pope Francis' sex abuse advisory commission are heading to Rome to voice their concerns in person about Francis' appointment of a Chilean bishop accused of covering up for a notorious molester.

Commission member Marie Collins said she and three other commission members will meet later Sunday with Francis' point-man on abuse, Cardinal Sean O'Malley of Boston, to relay their concerns about the appointment of Juan Barros as bishop of the diocese of Osorno.

Victims of Chile's most notorious abuser, the Rev. Fernando Karadima, say Barros knew of and even witnessed Karadima's abuse decades ago.

Collins says if Barros doesn't appreciate that Karadima's behavior then was inappropriate, "then he doesn't understand child abuse" and shouldn't be in charge of a diocese and responsible for protecting children from pedophiles.