Pope Leo XIV opens first foreign trip in Turkey with a visit to Christianity’s early heartlands

Pope Leo XIV is using his very first foreign trip to make a statement that blends symbolism with geopolitical consequences. By landing in Turkey this morning for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and then into Lebanon’s ongoing economic and political freefall, the pope is stepping directly into places where Christianity once flourished.

His presence signals two messages at once: a bid to revive unity among Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant communities, and a warning to regional governments that persecution and instability will not go unnoticed. It’s an early test of how he intends to wield the soft power of the papacy.

Matthew R. Petrusek, Ph.D., senior director of the Word on Fire Institute, told Fox News Digital that the trip sends a clear signal about the priorities of the new pontiff. "Pope Leo has signaled early in his papacy that one of his primary objectives is to give hope to Christians who live in regions where they face persecution or other difficulties living out their faith. By traveling to Turkey and Lebanon, I think Leo is telling Christians both in those countries and across the globe, ‘You are not forgotten; the Church stands with you.’"

Turkey: Marking 1,700 Years Since the Council of Nicaea

In Turkey, he will commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. The landmark council convened in 325 AD in the ancient city of Nicaea, now Iznik, and produced the Nicene Creed, a central statement of Christian belief shared by Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants.

On Thursday, the pope will fly by helicopter to Iznik for a prayer at the archaeological remains of the basilica where the council met.

Petrusek emphasized the symbolic weight of this moment. "Christianity is a creedal religion — it is based on shared, free assent to unchanging doctrines about Jesus Christ and the Church that give consistency and coherence to Christianity around the world. The Nicene Creed forms the backbone of Christian identity."

To underline the anniversary, Leo issued an apostolic letter on Nov. 23 titled "In the Unity of Faith," highlighting the Creed’s enduring role in unifying Christian communities. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said the document stresses the relevance of Nicaea’s teachings for Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants today.

Petrusek said the pope’s approach makes a broader statement about unity. "The Creed includes the words, ‘I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church.’ I believe Pope Leo is also signaling that he wants to do everything within his power, in cooperation with the Holy Spirit, to heal the rifts that, sadly, still prevent Christ’s Church from being ‘one.’"

In Turkey, the pope will also meet Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, visit Christian communities in Istanbul and celebrate liturgies.

Lebanon: A Rare Papal Stop in a Country in Crisis

The second half of the journey will take the pope to Lebanon, a country that last hosted a papal visit more than a decade ago. The late Pope Francis had hoped to travel there but was unable to do so due to his declining health.

Lebanon remains home to the largest proportion of Christians in the Middle East, but the population has plummeted due to economic collapse, emigration and political paralysis. The Associated Press reported that the pope will meet political leaders, Christian and Muslim clerics and families affected by overlapping crises. One of the most anticipated moments will come on Dec. 2, when Leo visits the Port of Beirut, the site of the 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and wounded more than 6,000.

Petrusek said papal visits have a profound emotional impact. "It is hard to overestimate the positive effect having the pope visit your country has for Catholics, especially those who are suffering because of their faith. It is a reminder that the ‘Church’ is not an abstraction but, rather, a historical reality that goes back to Jesus Christ himself."

He added that the pope’s presence carries a message for governments in the region. "In addition to his message of hope to the faithful, his presence in these countries communicates to those responsible for persecuting Christians, ‘Your crimes are not taking place in the dark; the world is watching.’"

In Lebanon, the pope will speak in both English and French. The Vatican has released the official missal for the liturgies, and Lebanese media are preparing for large crowds despite infrastructure shortages.

What to Watch For

The Vatican is expected to emphasize Christian unity, interfaith dialogue and support for vulnerable communities. Pope Leo’s words in Turkey and Lebanon will be closely watched by regional governments and religious communities navigating conflict, insecurity and demographic decline.

Petrusek said the trip reflects the heart of Leo’s early papacy: "A papal visit brings immense hope and a renewed patience to persevere… suffering and death, especially as a result of persecution, not only doesn’t have the final say; when freely united to Christ on the Cross, it leads to nothing less than eternal life."