©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Pope Leo XIV opens first foreign trip in Turkey with a visit to Christianity’s early heartlands

New pontiff travels to Turkey and Lebanon to commemorate Council of Nicaea anniversary and support persecuted Christians

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker meets with Pope Leo XIV Video

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker meets with Pope Leo XIV

Illinois Democratic Gov. Jay Robert "JB" Pritzker met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, a fellow native of the Land of Lincoln, at the Vatican this week. (Credit: REUTERS -- No use Fox Weather/Outkick)

Pope Leo XIV is using his very first foreign trip to make a statement that blends symbolism with geopolitical consequences. By landing in Turkey this morning for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea and then into Lebanon’s ongoing economic and political freefall, the pope is stepping directly into places where Christianity once flourished.

His presence signals two messages at once: a bid to revive unity among Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant communities, and a warning to regional governments that persecution and instability will not go unnoticed. It’s an early test of how he intends to wield the soft power of the papacy.

Matthew R. Petrusek, Ph.D., senior director of the Word on Fire Institute, told Fox News Digital that the trip sends a clear signal about the priorities of the new pontiff. "Pope Leo has signaled early in his papacy that one of his primary objectives is to give hope to Christians who live in regions where they face persecution or other difficulties living out their faith. By traveling to Turkey and Lebanon, I think Leo is telling Christians both in those countries and across the globe, ‘You are not forgotten; the Church stands with you.’"

LGBTQ CATHOLICS MARCH THROUGH ST. PETER’S BASILICA IN JUBILEE RITE AS VATICAN CALENDAR ENTRY STIRS CONTROVERSY

Pope Leo XIV waves to the crowd in St. Peter’s Square as he arrives for his inauguration Mass in Vatican City.

Pope Leo XIV waves to the faithful ahead of his inauguration Mass in St. Peter’s Square, Vatican City, on May 18, 2025. (David Ramos/Getty Images)

Turkey: Marking 1,700 Years Since the Council of Nicaea

In Turkey, he will commemorate the 1700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea. The landmark council convened in 325 AD in the ancient city of Nicaea, now Iznik, and produced the Nicene Creed, a central statement of Christian belief shared by Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants.

On Thursday, the pope will fly by helicopter to Iznik for a prayer at the archaeological remains of the basilica where the council met.

Petrusek emphasized the symbolic weight of this moment. "Christianity is a creedal religion — it is based on shared, free assent to unchanging doctrines about Jesus Christ and the Church that give consistency and coherence to Christianity around the world. The Nicene Creed forms the backbone of Christian identity."

POPE LEO XIV STRONGLY SUPPORTS US BISHOPS' CONDEMNATION OF TRUMP IMMIGRATION RAIDS: 'EXTREMELY DISRESPECTFUL'

Aerial view of building complex in Kaunos, various stones

Archaeologists uncovered a Roman-era hospital in Turkey's ancient city of Kaunos that later became a Christian sanctuary. (Durmus Genc/Anadolu via Getty Images)

To underline the anniversary, Leo issued an apostolic letter on Nov. 23 titled "In the Unity of Faith," highlighting the Creed’s enduring role in unifying Christian communities. The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops said the document stresses the relevance of Nicaea’s teachings for Catholics, Orthodox and Protestants today.

Petrusek said the pope’s approach makes a broader statement about unity. "The Creed includes the words, ‘I believe in one, holy, catholic and apostolic Church.’ I believe Pope Leo is also signaling that he wants to do everything within his power, in cooperation with the Holy Spirit, to heal the rifts that, sadly, still prevent Christ’s Church from being ‘one.’"

In Turkey, the pope will also meet Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, visit Christian communities in Istanbul and celebrate liturgies.

POPE LEO SIGNALS CONTINUATION OF POPE FRANCIS' WELCOMING OF LGBT COMMUNITY IN CATHOLIC CHURCH

Christians in Turkey

Archbishop Sahak II Mashalian, Armenian patriarch of Constantinople, blesses a worshipper during Mass at the Surp Asdvadzadzin Patriarchal Church in Istanbul, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, ahead of the visit of Pope Leo XIV to Turkey. (Khalil Hamra/AP Photo)

Lebanon: A Rare Papal Stop in a Country in Crisis

The second half of the journey will take the pope to Lebanon, a country that last hosted a papal visit more than a decade ago. The late Pope Francis had hoped to travel there but was unable to do so due to his declining health.

Lebanon remains home to the largest proportion of Christians in the Middle East, but the population has plummeted due to economic collapse, emigration and political paralysis. The Associated Press reported that the pope will meet political leaders, Christian and Muslim clerics and families affected by overlapping crises. One of the most anticipated moments will come on Dec. 2, when Leo visits the Port of Beirut, the site of the 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and wounded more than 6,000.

POPE LEO XIV AGREES TO THROW OUT FIRST PITCH AT WHITE SOX NEW STADIUM AFTER INVITE FROM TEAM OWNER

Port of Beirut explosion site

One of the most anticipated moments of Pope Leo's trip will come on Dec. 2, when he visits the Port of Beirut, where an explosion claimed the lives of more than 200 people on Dec. 2, 2020. (Hussein Malla/AP)

Petrusek said papal visits have a profound emotional impact. "It is hard to overestimate the positive effect having the pope visit your country has for Catholics, especially those who are suffering because of their faith. It is a reminder that the ‘Church’ is not an abstraction but, rather, a historical reality that goes back to Jesus Christ himself."

He added that the pope’s presence carries a message for governments in the region. "In addition to his message of hope to the faithful, his presence in these countries communicates to those responsible for persecuting Christians, ‘Your crimes are not taking place in the dark; the world is watching.’"

In Lebanon, the pope will speak in both English and French. The Vatican has released the official missal for the liturgies, and Lebanese media are preparing for large crowds despite infrastructure shortages.

Pope Leo XIV greeting the public at Vatican City

Pope Leo XIV is cheered by faithful during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Nov. 12, 2025. (Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo)

What to Watch For

The Vatican is expected to emphasize Christian unity, interfaith dialogue and support for vulnerable communities. Pope Leo’s words in Turkey and Lebanon will be closely watched by regional governments and religious communities navigating conflict, insecurity and demographic decline.

Petrusek said the trip reflects the heart of Leo’s early papacy: "A papal visit brings immense hope and a renewed patience to persevere… suffering and death, especially as a result of persecution, not only doesn’t have the final say; when freely united to Christ on the Cross, it leads to nothing less than eternal life."

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

