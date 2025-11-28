Pope Leo XIV begins Lebanon visit amid economic crisis, heightened security concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Lebanon on Sunday, opening the second half of his first international trip as pontiff after three days in Turkey marked by calls for unity, peace and renewed ties among Christian communities.

His stop in Lebanon places him in a nation where Christians have long-faced war, instability and a wave of emigration that has reshaped the country’s demographics.

Lebanon was once a Christian-majority country, a balance reflected in the 1932 census that recorded Christians as just over half the population. No official count has been conducted since, but demographic studies and independent estimates show a significant shift over the past century. As Reuters reported, Christians are now "believed to make up roughly a third of Lebanon’s population," a decline driven by emigration, conflict, and changing birth rates.

JP De Gance, founder and president of Communio, told Fox News Digital that the choice of Turkey and Lebanon as the pope’s first destinations is intentional. "Pope Leo chose to make Turkey and Lebanon the site of his first trip very likely to emphasize two major themes of his pontificate. Coming out of the conclave that elected him, he has placed a great emphasis on both unity and on peace."

Lebanon marks the most emotionally charged part of the trip. The last papal visit came in 2012. Pope Francis had hoped to travel there but was unable to make the journey because of health concerns. Lebanon is often described as having the highest proportion of Christians in the Middle East, yet these communities have been devastated by economic collapse, political paralysis and mass migration over the last decade.

The Associated Press reported that the pope’s schedule includes meetings with political leaders, Christian and Muslim clerics, and families affected by overlapping national crises. A key moment will come on Dec. 2 when he visits the Port of Beirut, the site of the 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and wounded thousands. His presence there is expected to draw significant attention in a country where many still demand accountability for the blast.

Local media outlets report that large crowds are expected despite deep infrastructure problems and ongoing security challenges.

The pope arrives amid one of Lebanon’s most volatile periods in years, with repeated exchanges of fire along the southern border throughout 2024 and 2025 between Hezbollah and Israeli forces. The clashes displaced residents and raised fears of a wider conflict, prompting questions about whether the situation might force last-minute changes to the papal itinerary.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni addressed those concerns in comments to EWTN Vatican, confirming that the schedule remains intact. "There is no specific concern related to the recent Israeli strike," Bruni said. He added that "the situation was already well known even a few months ago, and all necessary precautionary measures have been taken."

De Gance said the Lebanon leg underscores the pope’s focus on Christians in the most vulnerable regions. "In terms of peace, I believe the pope has added Lebanon to this trip because a great many Christian communities — both those in full communion with Rome and those who are Eastern Orthodox — are suffering in a war-torn region."

He added that the trip also aims to draw international attention to communities often overlooked. "Leo likely wants to bring the bully pulpit of the papacy to the region to bring a message of peace that also advocates for those often forgotten in the West — our Eastern Christian brothers and sisters."

The themes emerging in Lebanon mirror those set in Turkey, where Pope Leo appealed for dialogue amid regional tensions. His opening days as pontiff emphasized reconciliation, solidarity and support for Christian communities navigating political and social upheaval.

In Turkey, the pope marked the 1,700th anniversary of the First Council of Nicaea in İznik. At an ecumenical prayer service near the archaeological remains associated with the council, he gathered with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I and other Christian leaders.

De Gance highlighted the significance of the commemoration. "Pope Leo chose to commemorate the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicea, which has such historic significance because this council helped define the reality — now still accepted by Protestants, Catholics and Orthodox — that Jesus Christ is truly God and truly man." He added, "At the time of the council, a great many Christians had begun to reject this central apostolic truth. This first council helped settle this controversy and is rightly celebrated today by those in the East and the West as creating greater unity within the entire church."

During the ceremonies, Pope Leo emphasized the shared Christian heritage found in the Nicene Creed, a foundational statement of faith recited across denominations.

For many Lebanese Christians, his arrival offers a moment of recognition from Rome and a source of hope during a period of deep national uncertainty.