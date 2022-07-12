Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Pope Francis
Published

Pope confirms journey to Ukraine, possibly Russia, but details yet unknown

The Vatican has hinted at the possibility of a papal visit to Moscow, as well

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Vatican says Pope Francis is in 'good overall condition' post surgery Video

Vatican says Pope Francis is in 'good overall condition' post surgery

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pope Francis has committed to visiting the capital of Ukraine in the coming months, and has hinted at a possible trip to Moscow, according to Catholic leaders close to the pontiff.

Vatican Secretary for Relations with States Monsignor Paul Richard Gallagher spoke with the press over the weekend about the Holy Father's travel plans in the coming months.

Asked about the pope's next Apostolic Journey after his trip to Canada later this month, Gallagher confirmed that preparations are being made for a stint in Ukraine. The Catholic prelate even touched on the possibility of a Russian trip, which would be the first in history.

"The Pope is very convinced that if he were to make a visit it would have positive results," said Gallagher. "He has said that he will go to Ukraine, and he has always been willing to visit Moscow and meet with the Russian authorities."

UNITED NATIONS 'HAS NO POWER,' POPE FRANCIS SAYS

Pope Francis arrives at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, in Dublin, Ireland

Pope Francis arrives at St Mary's Pro-Cathedral, in Dublin, Ireland (AP)

Francis has repeatedly addressed the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. The pontiff previously said there has been communication between Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov about a potential trip to Moscow.

No pope has ever paid a visit to Moscow, and Francis has harshly criticized Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. In June, Francis accused Moscow of waging a "cruel and senseless war of aggression" against its neighbor.

The Vatican originally asked about visiting several months ago, but, according to Francis, Moscow said it was not the right time.

A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022.

A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem lukatsky)

"I would like to go [to Ukraine], and I wanted to go to Moscow first," he said. "We exchanged messages about this because I thought that if the Russian president gave me a small window to serve the cause of peace..."

"And now it is possible, after I come back from Canada, it is possible that I manage to go to Ukraine," he continued. "The first thing is to go to Russia to try to help in some way, but I would like to go to both capitals."

FILE - Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill delivers the Christmas Liturgy in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022.

FILE - Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill delivers the Christmas Liturgy in the Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko)

Pope Francis also intends to meet with Patriarch Kirill of Moscow at the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in September. While no official plans have been made, the event in Kazakhstan is scheduled to have both spiritual leaders in attendance. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Patriarch Kirill is the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Pope Francis first met with Patriarch Kirill in 2016 — the first-ever papal meeting with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church. The summit was a historic development in the 1,000-year schism that divided Christianity.

Orthodox and Catholic clergy recognize each others' claims to apostolic successions and authority, but have been divorced since 1054. 

The Great Schism, as it is called historically, was the separation of Eastern Orthodox churches from Western Catholic churches over theological and political issues of papal supremacy, the nature of the Trinity, and more.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com