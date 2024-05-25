Police respond to deadly stabbing spree at popular beach destination

British police have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection to two stabbings that happened in Bournemouth, England, on Friday night.

Two women were knifed at Durley Chine Beach at around 11:42 p.m. on Friday. In a Saturday press release, Dorset Police reported that a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire was arrested soon after the stabbings took place.

A 34-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital with "serious injuries," authorities say.

Both women were residents of Poole, which is around 8 miles east of Bournemouth. Bournemouth's coastline is a popular tourist destination and often ranked highly among the best beaches in the UK, according to the town's government website.

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said that officials had "worked tirelessly throughout the night" on the stabbing case.

The official also said that it is "unhelpful to speculate as to why this tragedy has happened," and promised that the area will have an increased police presence.

"I want to reassure our communities in Dorset as well as the many people who choose to visit our county during the bank holiday weekend that we are exploring all available lines of enquiry to establish the motives for this horrendous incident," the detective said.

"We understand the concern that the public will have as a result of this incident," Dixey added. "There will be an enhanced police presence in the area and we are also working closely with our partner agencies and community groups to address this."

Authorities are actively investigating the incident and urge anyone who was nearby at the time of the incident to contact them. Tips can be submitted at crimestoppers-uk.org

Fox News Digital reached out to Dorset Police for comment.