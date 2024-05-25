Expand / Collapse search
Police respond to deadly stabbing spree at popular beach destination

Dorset Police believe that the 17-year-old boy stabbed two women in Bournemouth

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
British police have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection to two stabbings that happened in Bournemouth, England, on Friday night.

Two women were knifed at Durley Chine Beach at around 11:42 p.m. on Friday. In a Saturday press release, Dorset Police reported that a 17-year-old boy from Lancashire was arrested soon after the stabbings took place.

A 34-year-old woman was found dead at the scene, while a 38-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital with "serious injuries," authorities say.

Both women were residents of Poole, which is around 8 miles east of Bournemouth. Bournemouth's coastline is a popular tourist destination and often ranked highly among the best beaches in the UK, according to the town's government website.

Split image of officer walking and emergency vehicles at beach

 A police officer stands at at the closed promenade near Bournemouth pier after the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach, on May 25, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

In a statement, Detective Superintendent Richard Dixey said that officials had "worked tirelessly throughout the night" on the stabbing case.

The official also said that it is "unhelpful to speculate as to why this tragedy has happened," and promised that the area will have an increased police presence.

"I want to reassure our communities in Dorset as well as the many people who choose to visit our county during the bank holiday weekend that we are exploring all available lines of enquiry to establish the motives for this horrendous incident," the detective said.

Police talking near scene of stabbing

A police officer stands at the police tape closing the beach at Bournemouth pier after the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach, on May 25, 2024 in Bournemouth, England. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

"We understand the concern that the public will have as a result of this incident," Dixey added. "There will be an enhanced police presence in the area and we are also working closely with our partner agencies and community groups to address this."

Authorities are actively investigating the incident and urge anyone who was nearby at the time of the incident to contact them. Tips can be submitted at crimestoppers-uk.org

Aerial view of Durley Chine Beach

An aerial view showing both the crowded side and deserted side of Bournemouth beach after the double stabbing at Durley Chine Beach, on May 25, 2024 in Bournemouth, England.. (Finnbarr Webster/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Dorset Police for comment.

