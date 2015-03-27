Police Investigating Theft of Civil War Antiques

Investigators in central Kentucky are probing the theft of multiple Civil War antiques, including belt buckles, arrowheads and old money, from a store.

Boyle County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Jim Wilcher said whoever broke into Merchants Row Cafe and Antiques in Perryville seemed to know what they were looking for.

Wilcher told WKYT-TV in Lexington that because of the number of items stolen, it is likely more than one person took part in the burglary on Saturday.

Wilcher asked agencies across Kentucky to watch for the stolen items.

Perryville was the site of the largest Civil War battle in Kentucky, fought Oct. 8, 1862. The city plays host to re-enactors annually.