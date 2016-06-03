Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Last Update June 3, 2016

Police in northern Spain search for possible escaped bear

By | Associated Press

MADRID – Police in the northern Spanish region of Cantabria are searching a mountain safari-type park to determine if a bear has escaped after local youths reported having seen one outside the park's perimeter.

A regional government spokesman said Friday that Cabarceno park authorities have no indication that a bear has escaped and police have so far found no paw prints, excrement or signs of a bear loose in the area.

He said the nature park had about 80 bears and stretched across hectares (86 acres) in a mountainous area south of the city of Santander. The official spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with regional government regulations.