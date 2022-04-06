Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Photos from Ukraine-Russia war capture aftermath in Bucha, destruction and heartbreak across country

Russia says Wednesday there is ‘a fairly long road ahead’ with Ukraine negotiations

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Ukrainian mom describes being displaced from home Video

Ukrainian mom describes being displaced from home

Griff Jenkins reports from Lviv, Ukraine, talks with a mother who left her home with her children as her husband went to fight.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

More images are emerging showing Ukrainians scrambling for survival in hard-hit areas such as Bucha as the Russian invasion enters its 41st day. 

In one photo captured by the Associated Press, residents who escaped the alleged Russian atrocities there are seen crowding around a van in hopes of securing humanitarian aid. 

Elsewhere in Bucha, on the same day, a Ukrainian soldier was photographed zipping up a body bag containing one of four civilians who were found inside a charred vehicle. 

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

  • Image 1 of 9

    A resident looks for belongings in an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)

  • Image 2 of 9

    Local residents get volunteers' humanitarian aid in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

  • Image 3 of 9

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE  Ukrainian soldiers recover the remains of four killed civilians from inside a charred vehicle in Bucha, outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Felipe Dana)

  • Image 4 of 9

    A woman walks by a house destroyed while her village was occupied by Russian troops in Andriivka, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)

  • Image 5 of 9

    Relatives and friends stand near the coffin of Ukrainian serviceman Anatoly German during a funeral ceremony in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Anatoly German was killed during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces near the city of Severodonetsk. He leaves a wife, daughter Adelina, 9, son Kirill, 3.  (AP/Andriy Andriyenko)

  • Image 6 of 9

    A man exits a damaged pharmacy following a bombing that killed several civilians, in Mykolaiv Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Petros Giannakouris)

  • Image 7 of 9

    People walk by an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, on Tuesday. (AP/Vadim Ghirda)

  • Image 8 of 9

    Tetiana Rurak, 25, visits her husband's grave at the Lychakiv cemetery in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Tuesday, with her daughter Oleksandra. Volodymyr Rurak was a soldier who was killed in action.  (AP/Nariman El-Mofty)

  • Image 9 of 9

    WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGE : The body of an elderly woman lies inside a house in Bucha on Tuesday.  (AP/Felipe Dana)

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES 

The devastation and heartbreak was documented in other parts of Ukraine as well, with images showing one resident walking through the rubble of an apartment building in Borodyanka and another photo depicting the family of a slain Ukrainian soldier standing near his coffin in Kramatorsk. 

That soldier, Anatoly German, leaves behind his wife, a 9-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

On Wednesday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said peace negotiations by video link are ongoing but that there is "a fairly long road ahead." 

"The working process continues but it is going much more tough than we would like," Peskov said, according to the Associated Press. "Of course we would like to see more dynamism from the Ukrainian side, but the process has not been broken off and is continuing." 