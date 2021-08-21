First Afghanistan evacuees arrive in Germany: Photos

The first evacuees from Kabul have arrived in Germany after a tumultuous week in which the international community has dealt with the fallout of the U.S. military's exit from Afghanistan and the Taliban's takeover there.

The Defense Department posted photos Friday of evacuees at Ramstein Air Base, where qualified individuals would receive temporary lodging.

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE IN GERMANY PREPARES TO HOUSE AFGHANISTAN EVACUEES

Officials at the U.S. air base said personnel were "working tirelessly" to prepare for the evacuees' arrival.

Evacuation flights had resumed after a 6-7 hour pause that the Pentagon said stemmed from "no room" being available in Qatar, where flights had been going, officials said.

About 13,000 evacuees have been airlifted out of Afghanistan to date, according to the Pentagon.

On Friday, a defense official said about 5,700 people, including 250 Americans, were flown out of Kabul aboard 16 C-17 transport planes, guarded by a temporary U.S. military deployment that’s building to 6,000 troops. On each of the previous two days, about 2,000 people were airlifted, officials had said.

Officials also confirmed that U.S. military helicopters flew beyond the Kabul airport to scoop up 169 Americans seeking to evacuate. Officials have not said how many U.S. citizens remain in Afghanistan, but estimates have ranged as high as 15,000.

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.