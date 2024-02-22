Pho: A guide to the Vietnamese noodle soup

Pho has become a widely popular type of soup among broth lovers across the world. The Vietnamese bone broth encompasses noodles, meats and various types of vegetables and herbs to collectively provide consumers with spoonfuls of savory flavors.

From its origins to popular variations, read on to learn about the essence of the Vietnamese national dish and how to elevate your pho experience to new heights.

What is pho?

Pho, pronounced as "fuh," holds the status of a Vietnamese national dish and is thought to have origins dating to either the late 19th century or early 20th century in the northern regions of Vietnam.

"Pho is a slow-simmered broth, typically prepared with beef bones, served with rice noodles, protein (such as beef, chicken or plant-based protein) and toppings," says Food Network.

PHO RESTAURANT REMOVES SIGN FOLLOWING CITY'S CONCERNS OVER NAME

Pho, for a number of Americans, is synonymous with Vietnamese cuisine. Yet, beyond the noodles, broth and assorted toppings, this dish encapsulates a more intricate culinary tale.

SPRIG & SPROUT TRIES TO DEMYSTIFY VIETNAMESE FOOD

What is the secret ingredient in pho?

The key to an authentic pho broth lies in a combination of beef or chicken bones, charred onions, ginger and a blend of spices, including star anise, cloves and cinnamon.

Simmered for hours, this broth captures the essence of pho, creating a rich and savory base that sets this iconic dish apart. However, there are countless local and regional variations of the dish.

For example, northern Vietnamese pho tend to have clear broths, while southern Vietnam broths are cloudy and sweeter, according to Food Republic.

"In the end, I think the best and most reliable secret ingredient for pho should already be in a typical pho recipe. Beyond using the proper amount of spices and flavoring with good techniques, the best assurance of a good pho broth is using the right amount of beef bones, maybe adding oxtails, plus using the right amount of time and technique to make the broth," as per lovingpho.com.

BLENDING VIETNAMESE FAVORITES IN AN UNIQUELY AMERICAN WAY

What is the most popular pho dish?

Although there are a number of variations of pho, beef (pho bo) and chicken (pho ga) remain the most popular options.

1. Pho bo

Typically, the beef employed in pho bo is served medium-rare, further cooking in the warm broth. Options for beef may include, flank steak, brisket, beef tendons, meatballs and flavorful fatty cuts.

2. Pho ga

In this straightforward chicken soup, chicken is added to the broth and combined with a mix of vegetables, basil, bean sprouts, chili, scallions and coriander.

Popular additions for both soups consist of chili sauce, lime and hoisin sauce – a sweet and spicy condiment made from soybeans, sugar, garlic and vinegar.

How to order and eat pho for beginners?

"The best way to attack a steaming bowl of pho is to have chopsticks in one hand and a soupspoon in the other," reads lovingpho.com.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You can customize your pho adventure by experimenting with condiments such as lime, hoisin sauce and Sriracha. With each careful slurp and bite, you'll unravel the art of this Vietnamese delicacy.

"While eating pho, traditional Vietnamese etiquette dictates that you should only use chopsticks and a large spoon. To ensure your soup stays hot, it’s good to refrain from lifting the bowl off the table; lean forward in your chair to savor all the flavors," according to phogavang.com.