Pentagon chief Hagel tours China's new aircraft carrier, but wants more openness on cyber

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The United States' campaign to encourage China to be more open about its military growth and intentions got a symbolic boost Monday, but efforts to get the Asian giant to be more transparent about other defense operations, including cyber activities, have so far lagged behind.

Chinese leaders say that U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel got a tour of China's first aircraft carrier Monday, becoming the first foreign visitor to go aboard the ship.

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity says that in a speech planned for Tuesday, Hagel will point to cyber activities as an example of an area where the U.S. would like the Chinese to be more transparent.

Hagel arrived in Beijing Monday after a stop in Japan. He has meetings planned there with Chinese leaders.