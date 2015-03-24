Expand / Collapse search
Pentagon chief Hagel tours China's new aircraft carrier, but wants more openness on cyber

By | Associated Press
    U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, is welcomed by Rear Admiral Guan Youfei, Director of Foreign Affairs Office of the Chinese Defense Ministry and U.S. Ambassador to China, Max Baucus, upon his arrival at Qingdao International Airport in Qingdao, China, Monday, April 7, 2014. Hagel is currently on his fourth trip to Asian nations since taking office. (AP Photo/Alex Wong, Pool) (The Associated Press)

    U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, is welcomed by U.S. Ambassador to China Max Baucus upon his arrival at Qingdao International Airport in Qingdao, China, Monday, April 7, 2014. Hagel is currently on his fourth trip to Asian nations since taking office. (AP Photo/Alex Wong, Pool) (The Associated Press)

    Accompanied by Commander of U.S. Force Japan Lt. Gen. Salvatore "Sam" Angelella, second from left, U.S. Secretary of Defense Chuck Hagel, left, walks on the tarmac of the Yokota Air Base, Japan, prior to his departure for Qingdao, China, Monday, April 7, 2014. Hagel is currently on his fourth trip to Asian nations since taking office. (AP Photo/Alex Wong, Pool) (The Associated Press)

BEIJING – The United States' campaign to encourage China to be more open about its military growth and intentions got a symbolic boost Monday, but efforts to get the Asian giant to be more transparent about other defense operations, including cyber activities, have so far lagged behind.

Chinese leaders say that U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel got a tour of China's first aircraft carrier Monday, becoming the first foreign visitor to go aboard the ship.

A U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity says that in a speech planned for Tuesday, Hagel will point to cyber activities as an example of an area where the U.S. would like the Chinese to be more transparent.

Hagel arrived in Beijing Monday after a stop in Japan. He has meetings planned there with Chinese leaders.