Openly gay Brazilian congressman resigns, flees country over death threats

An openly gay Brazilian congressman said Thursday he was quitting his post and fleeing the country because of mounting death threats.

Congressman Jean Wylls said in an interview with Folha de S. Paulo he was currently outside Brazil and had no plans of returning. He said he would pursue a career in academia but did not say at which school he planned to teach.

Wylls was re-elected to his position in October and was set to begin a third term in February. He has frequently clashed with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has a history of homophobic, racist and sexist comments.

Wylls said the death threats had ratcheted up since the murder of Rio de Janeiro councilwoman Marielle Franco in March. She was an ally of Wylls’ and was killed along with her driver. Her death led to large protests in Brazil and in several countries. Wylls had since used a security detail.

“How is it that I'm going to live four years of my life inside an armored car and with bodyguards?” he said.

He added that he was growing tired of being the target of defamatory campaigns across social media, according to Sky News.

“I don't want to sacrifice myself. I want to take care of myself and stay alive,” he said. “To preserve one's threatened life is also a strategy to fight for better days.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.