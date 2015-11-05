Officials: Death toll in Pakistani factory building collapse rises to 18, over 100 rescued

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

A Pakistani official says the death toll in the collapse of a factory building under construction in the eastern city of Lahore has risen to 18.

Jam Sajjad Hussain from the state rescue agency said on Thursday that about 50 people have been injured in the incident.

Hussain says rescuers worked overnight and saved over 102 people from the rubble of the building, which collapsed Wednesday on the outskirts of Lahore city.

Another government official Abdul Qadir says several workers are still buried under the debris. Over 200 workers were inside the building when it caved in.

The cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. It happened just over a week after a magnitude-7.5 earthquake hit Pakistan, killing 273 people and damaging nearly 75,000 homes.