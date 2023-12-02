Expand / Collapse search
North Korea

North Korea warns US that harm to spy satellite would be declaration of war

An international relations analyst with the North Korean government has warned US intervention could spark an 'unexpected clash'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
North Korea is warning that any interference with its military spy satellite will be considered a declaration of war.

State media outlet Korean Central News Agency published a statement from the nation's regime specifically threatening retaliation against the United States if the satellite is targeted.

"In case the U.S. tries to violate the legitimate territory of a sovereign state by weaponizing the latest technologies illegally and unjustly, the DPRK will consider taking responsive action measures for self-defense to undermine or destroy the viability of the U.S. spy satellites," a North Korean defense ministry spokesperson said.

NORTH KOREA ACKNOWLEDGES VOTES AGAINST SELECTED CANDIDATES FOR FIRST TIME SINCE 1956

Satellite spy military North Korea

A TV news screen at Seoul's Yongsan Railway Station shows a report that North Korea's reconnaissance satellite, its third attempted launch this year, has entered orbit. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Kim Jong Un's regime claimed last month to have successfully launched a military spy satellite into orbit. It was the country's third attempt.

Intelligence indicated Russia assisted North Korea in the construction and launch.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged the apparent success of the Malligyong-1 satellite launch into orbit, though they stopped short of confirming it was operational.

NORTH KOREA SPY SATELLITE IS LATEST SURVEILLANCE THREAT TO US, ALLIES – WITH KIM THREATENING MORE LAUNCHES

Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party’s central military commission in Pyongyang, North Korea. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

North Korea's aggressive posturing on the inviolability of its satellite was also emphasized by a commentary piece for state media by international affairs analyst Kang Jin Song.

In his piece, Song warned that the U.S. could spark an "unexpected clash" in East Asia through unwelcome intervention, leading to a "catastrophic situation."

"In case an unexpected clash happens in the Northeast Asian region around the Korean peninsula, the U.S., which has continuously put pressure on the security space of the DPRK by escalating military threat and blackmail, will be held wholly accountable for the catastrophic situation," Song wrote in KCNA.

NORTH KOREA SOUTH KOREA BORDER

In this picture taken near the truce village of Panmunjom inside the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, a North Korean flag flutters in the wind at the propaganda village of Gijungdong. (ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Kim Jong Un visited the Pyongyang General Control Centre of the National Aerospace Technology Administration on Nov. 24 to learn about developments in using the spy satellite.

"Kim Jong Un learned in detail about the photos of major target areas in the enemy region, including Mokpho, Kunsan, Phyongthaek, Osan and Seoul, and of various regions in the country, taken by the reconnaissance satellite while passing through the Korean Peninsula from 10:15 to 10:27 a.m. that day," KCNA reported.

