North Korea spy satellite is latest surveillance threat to US, allies – with Kim threatening more launches

North Korea has promised following up with several more launches in the near future

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
The military spy satellite launched by North Korea on Tuesday successfully entered orbit, according to South Korean officials.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff acknowledged on Wednesday the apparent success of the Malligyong-1 satellite launch into orbit, though they stopped short of confirming it was operational.

"After a comprehensive analysis of its flight path and other signs, the satellite is assessed to have entered into orbit," the South Korean joint chiefs of staff said.

"However, more analysis and time is needed [...] to determine whether the satellite is working properly," the officials added.

NORTH KOREA ATTEMPTS MILITARY SPY SATELLITE LAUNCH FOR THIRD TIME, SOUTH KOREA AND JAPAN REPORT

Kim Jong Un satellite launch

A TV at Seoul's Yongsan Station in South Korea shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and a report that North Korea's reconnaissance satellite, its third launch attempt this year, has entered orbit. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The launch took place Tuesday despite North Korea's previous claims to neighboring Japan that the satellite would launch between Wednesday and Dec. 1.

This was the third attempt by North Korean leaders to launch a military spy satellite into orbit. The North Korean military previously attempted spy satellite launches in May and August – both ended in failure due to technical issues.

UN COMMITTEE PASSES RESOLUTION CONDEMNING NORTH KOREAN HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES FOR 19TH YEAR IN A ROW

Military spy satellite North Korea

North Korea successfully placed a reconnaissance satellite into orbit on Nov. 21 and said it would launch several more satellites "in a short period of time" to secure reconnaissance capabilities for South Korea. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The Malligyong-1 satellite was launched via a newly designed Chollima-1 rocket.

North Korean state media outlets have published photos of the event, including images of supreme leader Kim Jong Un celebrating the successful launch.

State media has also claimed similar operations are planned to continue into the future to fortify North Korea's war capabilities.

Satellite spy military North Korea

The Korean Central News Agency announced that the reconnaissance satellite Manrigyeong-1 was launched aboard the new Chollima-1 rocket from the Dongchang-ri launch site on the west coast at 10:42 p.m. on Nov. 21. (Kim Jae-Hwan/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"(The launch) will make a significant contribution to definitely ramping up the war preparedness of the armed forces of the Republic," Korean Central News Agency said.

North Korea is promising several more satellite launches in the near future.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital.