North Korea
Published

North Korea UN ambassador demands US prove Wannacry ransomware attack claim

By | Associated Press
A North Korean ambassador to the United Nations says the U.S. claim that Pyongyang was behind the Wannacry ransomware attack earlier this year is a baseless provocation and demanded Washington back up its accusations with evidence.

The North's U.N. ambassador in charge of U.S.-related issues says North Korea believes Washington is using the allegation to create an "extremely confrontational atmosphere."

Pak Song Il told The Associated Press in a telephone interview from New York late Monday: "If they are so sure, show us the evidence."

The WannaCry ransomware attack infected hundreds of thousands of computers worldwide and crippled parts of Britain's National Health Service in May.