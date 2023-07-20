Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Korea
Published

North Korea remains utterly silent on missing soldier suspected of crossing DMZ

King was on a tour of the Demilitarized Zone between North Korea and South Korea when he dashed away from the tour group

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Mother of US soldier detained in North Korea speaks out Video

Mother of US soldier detained in North Korea speaks out

Fox News' Greg Palkot reports on Army Pvt. Travis King's unauthorized crossing into North Korea.

The North Korean government has yet to publicly acknowledge the U.S. serviceman believed to have crossed the border into the communist country.

Army Private 2nd Class Travis King was seen sprinting across the Military Demarcation Line separating South Korea from North Korea on Tuesday while viewing the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) alongside a group of tourists.

"Yesterday, the Pentagon reached out to counterparts in the Korean People's Army. My understanding is that those communications have not yet been answered," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller announced Wednesday.

MOM OF US SOLDIER WHO CROSSED INTO NORTH KOREA SAYS 'I CAN'T SEE TRAVIS DOING ANYTHING LIKE THAT': REPORT

American soldier Travis King

This undated photo shows Travis King, the American soldier who officials say currently is being detained in North Korea. (Facebook)

The spokesperson called communications between the U.S. and North Korea "sensitive," and said he could not go into more detail at the time.

"We here at the state department and the U.N. (United Nations) are all continuing to work together on this matter to ascertain information about the wellbeing and whereabouts of Private King," Miller added. "We are still gathering facts, and I want to be very clear that the administration has and will continue to actively work to ensure his safety and return him home to his family."

Neither the ruling Kim Jong Un regime nor the country's legislative assembly have addressed the situation publicly through state media organizations or government offices.

NORTH KOREA DETAINS US SOLDIER WHO CROSSED BORDER 'WITHOUT AUTHORIZATION,' OFFICIALS SAY

Tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the DMZ between South and North Korea

A group of tourists stands near a border station at Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. Not long after this photo was taken, Travis King, a U.S. soldier, bolted across the border and became the first known American detained in the North in nearly five years. (AP Photo/Sarah Jane Leslie)

King had just finished about two months in a South Korean detention facility following a physical altercation with locals. 

After King was arrested and throughout the time he was held at the facility, he made comments that he did not want to come back to America, according to the official.  

Kim Jong Un senior government official North Korea

In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, attends a meeting with senior ruling party officials in Pyongyang. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

King was supposed to board a flight to go back to the U.S. and was escorted to the airport, but the military escort could not follow him past airport security, so King entered the terminal by himself. 

King later was alone Tuesday when he left the airport terminal for the tour of the DMZ in a personal capacity in civilian clothes.

Fox News Digital's Chris Pandolfo, Greg Norman, Jennifer Griffin and Liz Friden contributed to this report.

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com