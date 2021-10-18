Expand / Collapse search
North Korea
North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into Sea of Japan, Tokyo says

Last week, Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the US mainland

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
North Korea on Tuesday fired off a couple of ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan in its latest act of aggression in the region and just hours after the U.S. reaffirmed its offer to resume diplomacy on its weapons program.

At least one missile was fired from near its Sinpo Naval Shipyard, where Pyongyang holds its submarines and equipment that can fire these submarine-launched ballistic missiles, Reuters reported, citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. 

The launch comes as South Korean, Japanese and American intelligence officials are holding meetings in Seoul to discuss a way forward on the peninsula. 

Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed powerful missiles developed to launch nuclear strikes on the U.S. mainland, as he vowed to build an "invincible" military to cope with what he called persistent U.S. hostility.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.