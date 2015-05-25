Nicaragua denies entry to cartoonist from French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo

next Image 1 of 3

The government of Nicaragua has denied entry to a cartoonist from the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo, though the reason remained unclear.

Charlie Hebdo cartoonist Julien Berjeaut was scheduled to participate on a panel called "Humor against barbarity, homage to Charlie Hebdo and freedom of expression." Instead, the cartoonist known as Jul said through a video message that Nicaragua's government apparently did not want him to attend so he remained in Costa Rica.

The director of Nicaragua's immigration agency was not immediately available to comment. France's ambassador in Nicaragua, Antoine Joly, said he did not know why Berjeaut was barred.

In January, a terror attack in Paris on the offices of Charlie Hebdo left 12 dead. The magazine had lampooned religions and used depictions of the Prophet Muhammad.