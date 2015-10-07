Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update December 3, 2015

Newly re-elected Greek prime minister says end of financial pain possible by 2019

By | Associated Press
  • d210978c-
    Image 1 of 2

    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, right, and Greece's Deputy Prime Minster Yannis Dragasakis look at their watches during a parliamentary session before the confidence vote, in Athens, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

  • c487f11f-
    Image 2 of 2

    Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, gestures during a parliamentary session before the confidence vote, in Athens, on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2015. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (The Associated Press)

ATHENS, Greece – Greece's left-wing prime minister is pledging to usher the bailout-reliant country out of its financial crisis by 2019, mitigating creditor-mandated austerity with support for the poor.

Alexis Tsipras told lawmakers early Thursday that his newly-elected government expects to be able to tap bond markets in early 2017 — a key condition for Greece to make ends meet without further rescue loans from its European partners and the International Monetary Fund.

Tsipras# speech concluded a three-day debate on his policy platform, which was to be immediately followed by a confidence vote.

As the governing coalition controls 155 of Parliament's 300 seats, it is expected to easily win the vote.

Tsipras was elected on a four-year mandate Sept. 20, despite ditching the anti-austerity rhetoric that first got him elected in January.