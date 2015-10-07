Newly re-elected Greek prime minister says end of financial pain possible by 2019

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Greece's left-wing prime minister is pledging to usher the bailout-reliant country out of its financial crisis by 2019, mitigating creditor-mandated austerity with support for the poor.

Alexis Tsipras told lawmakers early Thursday that his newly-elected government expects to be able to tap bond markets in early 2017 — a key condition for Greece to make ends meet without further rescue loans from its European partners and the International Monetary Fund.

Tsipras# speech concluded a three-day debate on his policy platform, which was to be immediately followed by a confidence vote.

As the governing coalition controls 155 of Parliament's 300 seats, it is expected to easily win the vote.

Tsipras was elected on a four-year mandate Sept. 20, despite ditching the anti-austerity rhetoric that first got him elected in January.