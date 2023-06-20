Netanyahu warns terrorists 'all options are open' as 4 Israelis killed in terror attack near Jerusalem

JERUSALEM – Palestinian terrorists killed four Israelis in the city of Eli in the Binyamin region on the West Bank, also known by Israelis as Judea and Samaria.

A statement given to Fox News Digital by the IDF spokesman confirmed four Israelis were killed in the attack.

"Earlier today, a car arrived from the village Urif, and 2 Hamas affiliated terrorists opened fire in a restaurant near Eli, murdering 3 civilians." The statement continued, "Later the terrorists opened fire in the gas station near the restaurant and murdered another civilian – there, one terrorist was neutralized by an Israeli civilian, and another fled the scene in a stolen car.

"The IDF chief of the general staff, LTG Hertzi Halevi, held a situational assessment at the scene and ordered an increase of activity and apprehensions in the area, as well as reinforcement and strengthening of the defense in the region."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack in a statement Tuesday, "Today, next to the community of Eli, a shocking and abhorrent terrorist attack was perpetrated. From the depths of my heart, I send condolences to the families of those who were murdered, may G-d avenge them, and on behalf of the entire people, I send my best wishes for a swift recovery to the wounded."

Netanyahu gave a warning to the terror groups operating against Israel. "Our forces are now working on the ground in order to settle accounts with the murderers. In recent months, we have already proven that we do settle accounts with all of the murderers, without exception. Those who have attacked us are either in the grave or in prison, and so it will be here. I would like to remind all those who seek to harm us: All options are open. We will continue to fight terrorism with full force and we will defeat it."

Following the attack Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Liz Goral, stated, "One of the victims who was seriously injured by gunshots at the gas station was brought to us by the community’s entrance. He was fully conscious and in pain. We moved him quickly to the MICU and evacuated him to Beilinson Hospital while providing life-saving treatment, including a tourniquet and drug therapy to stabilize his condition."

A second MDA paramedic, David Dalfan, added, "We saw one of the victims with gunshot wounds near the gas station. He was fully conscious and communicating with us. We performed a medical assessment and provided life-saving treatment, including bandaging and stemming the bleeding, and evacuated him in an MDA MICU to Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, in moderate and stable condition."

The second suspect was caught and killed, according to a statement from Israeli security forces. "Forces of the Shin Bet and the Israeli Defense Forces conducted a chase for the suspect who fled the scene. During the intelligence and operational operations of the Shin Bet, the Toyota vehicle with which he fled the scene was located and inside it was a weapon that he allegedly used in the attack. During the arrest attempt, the suspect tried to escape from the vehicle, was shot and neutralized by the forces. No injuries to our forces."

The U.S. and E.U.-designated terrorist organization Hamas, which rules over the Palestinian enclave of the Gaza Strip, praised the Tuesday terrorist attack. A Hamas spokesman said the Palestinian response to "Jenin and Al-Asqa was not late in coming. "

Tuesdy's attack follows an attack on IDF forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Sunday. Armed Palestinians detonated a 40kg bomb underneath a road in Jenin, in an effort to blow up IDF vehicles, prompting Israel’s military to use combat helicopters to launch strikes – the first use of military helicopters since 2002.

According to Israeli news agency TPS, photos on social media on Tuesday showed Palestinians in Jenin passing out sweets to honor the murder of Israelis.