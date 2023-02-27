American citizen confirmed dead in West Bank terror attack

A U.S. citizen has died in a terror attack in the West Bank, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides confirmed Monday.

"Sadly, I can confirm that a U.S. citizen was killed in one of the terror attacks in the West Bank tonight," Nides tweeted. "I pray for his family."

The ambassador’s tweet came amid local reports that a Palestinian gunman on Monday shot and killed an Israeli motorist in the West Bank.

The 27-year-old motorist was transferred from the scene to Hadassah Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries.

The Jerusalem Post has reported that the victim was a U.S.-Israeli dual-national.

Violence has erupted in the West Bank in recent days after two Israelis were killed by a Palestinian gunman, prompting Israeli settlers to rampage through a Palestinian area in revenge.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.