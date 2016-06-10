Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe
Published

Nelly the psychic elephant predicts Germany over Ukraine

By | Associated Press
  • c4f6e065-
    Image 1 of 2

    Female elephant Nelly kicks the ball as an oracle into the goal of Ukraine at the Serengeti animal park in Hodenhagen, Germany, Friday, June 10, 2016. According to the prediction of the elephant the German soccer team will win its first match at the Euro 2016 against the Ukraine on Sunday. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) (The Associated Press)

  • 3d500268-
    Image 2 of 2

    Female elephant Nelly kicks the ball as an oracle into the goal of Ukraine at the Serengeti animal park in Hodenhagen, Germany, Friday, June 10, 2016. According to the prediction of the elephant the German soccer team will win its first match at the Euro 2016 against the Ukraine on Sunday. (Peter Steffen/dpa via AP) (The Associated Press)

BERLIN – Nelly the psychic Elephant has predicted that Germany will win its opening match at the European Championship.

The Germans, who won the World Cup two years ago and are one of the big favorites at Euro 2016 in France, will face Ukraine on Saturday in Lille.

Ahead of the match, Nelly made her choice at a zoo in northern Germany by kicking a ball and scoring into a net designated for Ukraine, indicating that team will concede more goals on Saturday.

Serengeti zoo press officer Asta Knoth says "our 6-year-old elephant lady Nelly has predicted who will win or lose the first game in Group C of the Euro 2016 by kicking a football towards two goals. Nelly just predicted that Germany will win against Ukraine."