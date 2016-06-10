Nelly the psychic elephant predicts Germany over Ukraine

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Nelly the psychic Elephant has predicted that Germany will win its opening match at the European Championship.

The Germans, who won the World Cup two years ago and are one of the big favorites at Euro 2016 in France, will face Ukraine on Saturday in Lille.

Ahead of the match, Nelly made her choice at a zoo in northern Germany by kicking a ball and scoring into a net designated for Ukraine, indicating that team will concede more goals on Saturday.

Serengeti zoo press officer Asta Knoth says "our 6-year-old elephant lady Nelly has predicted who will win or lose the first game in Group C of the Euro 2016 by kicking a football towards two goals. Nelly just predicted that Germany will win against Ukraine."