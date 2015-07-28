Myanmar police seize more than 26 million stimulant pills in the country's biggest city

Police in Myanmar's largest city say they've seized more than 26 million stimulant tablets in what appears to be the country's biggest such seizure ever.

Counter-narcotics police officer Myint Aung said officers seized 26.7 million stimulant tablets on Sunday after an inspection of a parked vehicle in Yangon's northern suburbs. He said Tuesday that the pills, identified by police as amphetamine hydrochloride, were packed in 89 bags.

Myanmar is also a major source of methamphetamine, a related stimulant, much of which is trafficked to neighboring Thailand, where abuse of the drug is rampant.

Myanmar, also known as Burma, is the world's second largest producer of heroin after Afghanistan.