'My name is Cleo': Missing 4-year-old found safe in Australia

A missing 4-year-old girl has been found safe in Australia after being missing since Oct. 16.

According to a press release by the Western Australia Police Force, Cleo Smith was found in a locked house in Carnarvon, Australia, at around 1 a.m. local time.

Cleo was found by a police officer in a room of the locked house, according to the press release.

"What Is your name?" the police officer asked.

"‘My name is Cleo," Smith responded.

Shortly after, Smith was reunited with her parents.

Smith initially went missing on Oct. 16 and officials feared she was taken from a tent at a campsite in Carnarvon, Australia.

Police said that the tent was opened by someone who was taller than Smith.

"The positioning of that zipper for the flap is one of the circumstances that has caused us to have grave concerns for Cleo’s safety," Western Australia Police Inspector Jon Munday said.

On Oct. 21, the Government of Western Australia offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to the location of smith.

Police said a man is in custody and is currently being questioned by detectives.

"This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for. It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work," Western Australia Police Force Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said in a statement. "I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers."

"Welcome home Cleo," Blanch said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.