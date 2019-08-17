Dozens of casualties reported after Afghanistan wedding hall explosion

Dozens of people were killed or wounded Saturday after an explosion ripped through a wedding hall in Afghanistan's capital, local officials say.

There was no immediate information on the cause of the blast at the Dubai City wedding hall in western Kabul, Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi told The Associated Press. Many people in the minority Shiite Muslim Hazara ethic group live in the part of the city where the explosion took place. Both the Taliban and a local ISIS affiliate carry out bloody attacks in the capital.

Kabul's brightly lit wedding halls are known to hold hundreds of people and are a center of community life in a city weary of decades of war, with thousands of dollars spent on a single evening.

Such halls also serve as meeting places. In November at least 55 people were killed after a suicide bomber sneaked into a Kabul wedding hall where hundreds of Muslim religious scholars and clerics had gathered to mark the birthday of the Muslim Prophet Muhammad.

"Devastated by the news of a suicide attack inside a wedding hall in Kabul. A heinous crime against our people; how is it possible to train a human and ask him to go and blow himself (up) inside a wedding?!!" Sediq Seddiqi, spokesman for President Ashraf Ghani, said in a Twitter post.

The explosion shattered more than a week of calm in the Afghan capital. Ten days ago a Taliban car bomb aimed at Afghan security forces ripped through a busy west Kabul neighborhood in the same district, killing 14 people and wounding 145.

Saturday's blast occurred on the same road as the Aug. 7 explosion

The Associated Press contributed to this report.