Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

Moscow condemns US response to alleged war crimes against Russian soldiers in Ukraine

Russia says US unfairly points out unbalance in 'war crimes' committed in Ukraine

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
Russians setting up for a 'terror campaign' in Ukraine: Brent Sadler Video

Russians setting up for a 'terror campaign' in Ukraine: Brent Sadler

The Heritage Foundation's Sr. Research Fellow Brent Sadler joins 'Fox News Live' to discuss the missile strike in Poland and Russian strategies in the war on Ukraine.

Moscow came out swinging at Washington Tuesday after its war crimes envoy argued Russia’s atrocities far outstripped Kyiv’s, after videos emerged allegedly showing Ukrainian soldiers executing surrendered Russian troops.

"Any normal person shudders and rejects such atrocities. We will never forget the horrendous killing of unarmed soldiers who were forced to lie on the ground…then ruthlessly shot," Russia’s embassy to the U.S. said in a Telegram post. 

"How can the Administration explain its callous attitude towards the death of ordinary warriors to their mothers, wives and children?" it questioned. 

Russian and Chechen soldiers in a devastated Mariupol, Ukraine neighborhood close to the Azovstal frontline April 16, 2022. The battle between Russian/pro-Russian forces and the defending Ukrainian forces led by the Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol. 

Russian and Chechen soldiers in a devastated Mariupol, Ukraine neighborhood close to the Azovstal frontline April 16, 2022. The battle between Russian/pro-Russian forces and the defending Ukrainian forces led by the Azov battalion continues in the port city of Mariupol.  (Photo by Maximilian Clarke/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

UKRAINE PLANS TO INVESTIGATE VIDEO OF UKRAINIAN FORCES ALLEGEDLY KILLING RUSSIAN PRISONERS

Russia has been accused of committing war crimes since the onslaught of its invasion, which prompted the International Criminal Court and several Western nations to open thousands of investigations into gross human rights abuses, including forced deportations, sexual abuse, torture and the murder of Ukrainian civilians. 

However, questions mounted over the weekend relating to potential war crimes committed by Ukraine after videos emerged on social media allegedly showing Ukrainian soldiers killing Russian troops who had apparently surrendered. 

"We are obviously tracking that quite closely," U.S. Ambassador-at-Large on International Criminal Justice Beth van Schaack told reporters Monday. "It’s really important to emphasize that the laws of war apply to all parties equally, both the aggressor state and the defender state.

"But when it comes to the war in Ukraine, that’s really where the equivalency ends," she continued. " When we’re looking at the sheer scale of criminality exhibited by Russian forces, it’s enormous compared to the allegations that we have seen against Ukrainian forces."

Russia took issue with van Schaack’s comments, calling them "cynical" and also took issue with her "refusal" to condemn what the embassy described as a "massacre."

WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGE

The bodies of unidentified men, believed to be Russian soldiers, arranged in a Z, a symbol of the Russian invasion, lie near a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2.

The bodies of unidentified men, believed to be Russian soldiers, arranged in a Z, a symbol of the Russian invasion, lie near a village recently retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Monday, May 2. (AP/Felipe Dana)

UKRAINE’S ZAPORIZHZHIA NUCLEAR PLANT ROCKED BY 'POWERFUL EXPLOSIONS,' UN NUCLEAR AGENCY SAYS

Fox News could not verify the authenticity of the videos, and Ukrainian officials this week said they would look into the allegations. 

Fragmented video clips were reportedly circulated on Russian social media over the weekend showing a group of who appeared to be Russia soldiers – donning red and white arm and leg bands – surrendering to Ukrainian troops who were wearing yellow and blue bands.

According to footage reviewed by the Associated Press, one 36-second-long video showed a group of roughly 10 Russian soldiers, some lying on the ground, while others apparently unarmed exited a building with their arms raised. Orders were then shouted, and the 10 Russians joined the men on the ground.

A man who appears to be armed then emerged from behind the outbuilding before the video became too blurry to make out what was happening as gunfire rang out. 

The video then cut off. 

Another 8-second video reportedly showed the gunman open fire with a riffle in a slowed down effect.

A separate 25-second video appeared to be shot with a drone and showed the men lying motionless in pools of blood. 

Russia’s foreign ministry has demanded that the international community condemn the shootings.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022.

A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Moscow accused the U.S. of "condoning" Kyiv’s "crimes" and said, "Washington supports murderers who deserve no forgiveness or justification."

The U.S. war envoy encouraged both Ukrainian and Russian soldiers to abide by international law or "face the consequences" for violating terms outlined under the Geneva Convention. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Caitlin McFall is a Reporter at Fox News Digital covering Politics, U.S. and World news.