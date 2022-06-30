Expand / Collapse search
Missing Persons
Published

Missing woman in Canada sought by Toronto police

Isobella Degrace went missing in downtown Toronto around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday

By Paul Best | Fox News
Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 27-year-old woman who disappeared downtown around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday. 

Isobella Degrace, 27, was last seen in the area of Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street, which is about one mile northeast of the famous CN Tower. 

GERMANY 8-YEAR-OLD BOY FOUND IN SEWER SYSTEM A WEEK AFTER DISAPPEARING

Toronto police say they are concerned for the safety of 27-year-old Isobella Degrace, who disappeared around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.  (Toronto Police Service)

The Toronto Police Service described Degrace as about 5’10" "with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee." She had on a black t-shirt and gray pants when she went missing. 

Anyone with information about Degrace's whereabouts can call Toronto police at 416-808-1400 or CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477. 

