Missing woman in Canada sought by Toronto police

Toronto police are concerned for the safety of a missing 27-year-old woman who disappeared downtown around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

Isobella Degrace, 27, was last seen in the area of Ryerson Avenue and Bathurst Street, which is about one mile northeast of the famous CN Tower.

The Toronto Police Service described Degrace as about 5’10" "with a thin build, shaggy blonde hair, and a full goatee." She had on a black t-shirt and gray pants when she went missing.

Anyone with information about Degrace's whereabouts can call Toronto police at 416-808-1400 or CrimeStoppers at 416-222-8477.