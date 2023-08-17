Miss Universe contestants sound alarm they allegedly had to strip off clothes for 'body checks'

At least seven Miss Universe Indonesia contestants reported pageant officials to police for sexual harassment, alleging they were forced to strip down for "body checks," the contestants’ lawyer said.

Seven finalists in a pageant that was held between July 29-Aug. 3 in Jakarta claimed they were forced to take their clothing and underwear off so officials could "examine any scars, cellulite or tattoos on their bodies," attorney for the contestants, Mellisa Anggraini told AFP.

The checks reportedly took place in front of about two dozen other people, including men, at the Sari Pacific Hotel’s ballroom, where the pageant was held, Anggraini said.

"We have obtained some evidences, even videos showing that the organizer had carried out ‘body checks’," the attorney added.

She added that five of the contestants searched alleged they were photographed topless.

"When they asked me to open my bra... I was shocked! But I couldn’t speak or refuse," contestant, Priskila Ribka Jelita, 23, said in an interview with The Associated Press. "When I tried to cover my breast with my hand, I was even scolded and yelled at."

"I was totally confused, nervous and humiliated, especially when I was told to lift my left leg on the chair" for an inspection on the inside of her leg, Jelita, one of Anggraini’s clients, added.

The attorney for the contestants said they were not aware they would be subjected to the body checks, believing they were only gathering in the ballroom for a fitting. She added that more contestants could come forward and file similar complaints over the alleged body checks.

In light of the allegations, the Miss Universe Organization announced Tuesday on X, formerly known as Twitter, that it was cutting ties with its Indonesian franchisee, PT Capella Swastika Karya, as well as the director for both Miss Universe Indonesia and Miss Universe Malaysia, Poppy Capella.

"In light of what we have learned took place at Miss Universe Indonesia, it has become clear that this franchise has not lived up to our brand standards and ethics," the Miss Universe Organization said in a statement posted on X.

The organization also said it was canceling its Miss Universe Malaysia pageant this year, as the same franchisee holds the license to organize that pageant.

The former director of Miss Universe Indonesia, Poppy Capella, said on social media she had no knowledge of the reported body checks and was not involved, the AP reported. She additionally condemned "violence and sexual harassment."

The Miss Universe organization thanked contestants speaking out for their "bravery" and stressed that the pageants do not require contestants to be measured or weighed to partake in the contests.

"To the women who came forward from the Indonesian pageant, we are sorry that this was your experience with our organization," the statement continued.

Jakarta police are currently investigating the allegations, according to AFP. Indonesia is home to the single largest population of Muslims in the world, and is generally known to be a tolerant nation that respects freedom of expression, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.