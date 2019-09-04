Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Canada
Published
Last Update 6 mins ago

Minnesota woman, 62, killed by black bear in Canada

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 4Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 4

Fox News Flash top headlines for Sept. 4 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Canadian officials have identified a Minnesota woman killed by a black bear on a secluded island in Ontario over the weekend.

Catherine Steatt-Mueller, 62, was staying with her parents on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake for a family reunion when the bear killed her Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Mueller, of Maple Plain, 21 miles east of Minneapolis, went outside around 6 p.m. when she heard her dogs barking, investigators said. One of the dogs returned to the cabin but Mueller did not.

A Minnesota woman was killed by a black bear while on a Canadian island over the weekend.

A Minnesota woman was killed by a black bear while on a Canadian island over the weekend. (iStock, File)

GREAT WHITE SHARK SPOTTED OFF MASSACHUSETTS COAST FEEDING ON DEAD WHALE CARCASS

Her parents called the police.

Officers searched the heavily wooded area about 10 miles from the Canadian-U.S. border. They eventually found a young black bear standing over Mueller's body and shot it dead.

Two other young bears were found acting aggressively in a nearby bush, Ontario Provincial Police Constable Jim Davis told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

No one witnessed the attack, police said, so it was unclear what provoked the bear, if anything.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Attacks of this nature are extremely rare and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim," a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry told the paper.

The bear will be taken to the University of Guelph in Ontario for a necropsy, the ministry said.