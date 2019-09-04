Minnesota woman, 62, killed by black bear in Canada

Canadian officials have identified a Minnesota woman killed by a black bear on a secluded island in Ontario over the weekend.

Catherine Steatt-Mueller, 62, was staying with her parents on Red Pine Island in Rainy Lake for a family reunion when the bear killed her Sunday, Ontario Provincial Police said.

Mueller, of Maple Plain, 21 miles east of Minneapolis, went outside around 6 p.m. when she heard her dogs barking, investigators said. One of the dogs returned to the cabin but Mueller did not.

Her parents called the police.

Officers searched the heavily wooded area about 10 miles from the Canadian-U.S. border. They eventually found a young black bear standing over Mueller's body and shot it dead.

Two other young bears were found acting aggressively in a nearby bush, Ontario Provincial Police Constable Jim Davis told the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

No one witnessed the attack, police said, so it was unclear what provoked the bear, if anything.

"Attacks of this nature are extremely rare and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the victim," a spokesperson for the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry told the paper.

The bear will be taken to the University of Guelph in Ontario for a necropsy, the ministry said.