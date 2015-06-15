Mexico drops onerous certification requirement for US-schooled children

Mexico has finally dropped the onerous requirement that all foreign-schooled children get officially notarized, translated copies of previous school records in order to study in Mexico.

Mexico had required records be certified with a seal known as an apostille and be translated by a certified translator in Mexico.

The costly and cumbersome process had discouraged hundreds of thousands of returning migrant children from going to school in Mexico, or allowed them only to audit courses without official recognition.

The Education Department published changes to the rules on Monday, saying its goal was to make education more accessible.

An estimated 600,000 minors born in the United States reside in Mexico, and hundreds of thousands of returning Mexican-born children spent part of their school years in the United States.