Mexico confirms ending fast-track visa program for Central American caravan

Mexico’s Institute of National Migration confirmed with Fox News that the temporary asylum visa fast-track program is suspended, and no more visas will be given for now.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that some 12,600 migrants, mostly from Honduras, applied for humanitarian visas since Jan. 16, and 4,000 have received them.

MIGRANTS REQUEST TEMPORARY ASYLUM IN MEXICO

Fox News confirmed Wednesday Mexico is now studying ways for new migrants coming to apply in the Mexican Embassy in their native countries.

It is unclear if, when more waves of migrants show up on the border into Mexico — especially in the border town of Ciudad Hidalgo — officials will now enforce Mexico's southern border more aggressively.

The Journal reported that the latest wave of Central American migrants began arriving at the Mexico-Guatemala border after a caravan of nearly 2,000 left from San Pedro Sula, Honduras' most violent city, on Jan. 14.

Upon arrival in Mexico, new migrants must fill out a form indicating their country of origin, gender and age — but are not required to give their name. A green bracelet identifies them in shelters with a number corresponding to the registry. Here they have the option — but are not required — to officially register in Mexico and seek temporary asylum for up to one year.