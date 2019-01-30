Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Migrant Caravan
Published
Last Update 8 mins ago

Mexico confirms ending fast-track visa program for Central American caravan

By Griff Jenkins, Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Over 2,500 migrants are getting meals, health care at one Mexico City shelterVideo

Over 2,500 migrants are getting meals, health care at one Mexico City shelter

Central American migrants heading to the U.S. border are benefiting from Mexico's new immigration policies; Griff Jenkins reports from the scene.

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s Institute of National Migration confirmed with Fox News that the temporary asylum visa fast-track program is suspended, and no more visas will be given for now.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Tuesday that some 12,600 migrants, mostly from Honduras, applied for humanitarian visas since Jan. 16, and 4,000 have received them.

MIGRANTS REQUEST TEMPORARY ASYLUM IN MEXICO

Fox News confirmed Wednesday Mexico is now studying ways for new migrants coming to apply in the Mexican Embassy in their native countries.

It is unclear if, when more waves of migrants show up on the border into Mexico — especially in the border town of Ciudad Hidalgo — officials will now enforce Mexico's southern border more aggressively.

Around 300 migrants wait on the international bridge which divides Mexico and Guatemala. (GDA via AP Images)

Around 300 migrants wait on the international bridge which divides Mexico and Guatemala. (GDA via AP Images)

The Journal reported that the latest wave of Central American migrants began arriving at the Mexico-Guatemala border after a caravan of nearly 2,000 left from San Pedro Sula, Honduras' most violent city, on Jan. 14.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Upon arrival in Mexico, new migrants must fill out a form indicating their country of origin, gender and age — but are not required to give their name. A green bracelet identifies them in shelters with a number corresponding to the registry. Here they have the option — but are not required — to officially register in Mexico and seek temporary asylum for up to one year.

Griff Jenkins currently serves as a Washington-based correspondent for Fox News Channel (FNC). He joined the network in 2003 as a radio producer.