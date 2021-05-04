Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Mexico City metro collapse: 13 dead, 50 injured, rescue crews search through debris

Video shows overpass collapsing on top of cars on roadway below

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche, Anthony Esposito, Noe Torres | Fox News
Rescue teams in Mexico City late Monday responded to the collapse of a metro overpass, killing at least 13 and injuring 50, according to authorities.

The scene was chaotic and people posted images onto social media that appear to show the train cars inverted and resting on the road below. Authorities said cars were trapped. Dozens of rescue workers were at the scene.

The Associated Press reported that the accident happened on the metro's Line 12, the construction of which has been plagued by complaints and accusations of irregularities.

"A support beam gave way," said Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum, who had rushed to the scene of the accident, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. local time.

The Associated Press contributed to this report
 

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.