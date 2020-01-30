Mexican inmates who escaped prison linked to 'El Chapo', may have had help from guards

Three inmates who escaped from a prison in Mexico City this week may have gotten some help from the inside, it has emerged.

Luis Fernando Meza González, Yael Osuna Navarro and Victor Manuel Félix Beltrán – who is suspected of being the financier for Joaquín "El Chapo" Guzmán’s sons – left the facility on Wednesday, the Mexico City prosecutor's office said.

Police in Mexico are now questioning 10 guards at the prison over whether they helped the trio escape, the BBC reports. Three guards are said to have confessed to playing a role.

The fugitives, according to the BBC, passed through five gates to get to the prison courtyard Wednesday before hopping into a car that was waiting nearby.

Meza González and Félix Beltrán were being held on drug charges while Osuna Navarro was in custody for alleged criminal association.

The gates at the medium-security prison had been installed after the three were transferred there from higher-security institutions, the BBC reports.

The inmates were first reported missing during a prison check Wednesday morning.

They were facing extradition to the U.S.

