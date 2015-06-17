Expand / Collapse search
Last Update June 17, 2015

Medics say Saudi-led airstrikes kill at least 31 civilians fleeing war in southern Yemen

By | Associated Press
    Shiite rebels known as Houthis stand next to a wreckage of a vehicle at the site of a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, June 17, 2015. Two suicide bombers and another blast targeted the headquarters of Yemen's Shiite rebels in the capital, killing several people and wounding some 60 others, officials said. (AP Photo/Osamh Abdulrhman) (The Associated Press)

    A man walks near a wreckage of a vehicle at the site of a car bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, June 17, 2015. Two suicide bombers and another blast targeted the headquarters of Yemen's Shiite rebels in the capital, killing several people and wounding some 60 others, officials said. (AP Photo/Osamh Abdulrhman) (The Associated Press)

    A destroyed vehicle is seen at the site of a bomb attack in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, June 17, 2015. Two suicide bombers and another blast targeted the headquarters of Yemen's Shiite rebels in the capital, killing several people and wounding some 60 others, officials said. (AP Photo/Osamh Abdulrhman) (The Associated Press)

SANAA, Yemen – Medical officials have raised the toll from Saudi-led airstrikes on a convoy of civilians fleeing the fighting in southern Yemen to 31, making it among the deadliest single attacks since the air campaign began nearly three months ago.

The officials say the attack took place early Wednesday in the northern outskirts of the southern port city of Aden, which has seen months of intense fighting between Shiite Houthi rebels and their opponents.

The officials say those killed were families carrying food and personal belongings, fleeing north in a convoy of vehicles, including a bus carrying 16 passengers. The officials insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The Saudi-led coalition launched an air campaign against the Iran-backed Houthis in late March.